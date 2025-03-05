News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Mar 05, 2025, 16:33 ET
TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed six (6) administrative penalties in the total amount of $35,000 on Maryam Hasaballah (Hasaballah).
Hasaballah contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:
- By failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the mortgages she presented to borrowers were suitable for them and failing to disclose material risks, contrary to section 3 of Ontario regulation 187/08 and subsection 24(1) and 25(1) of Ontario Regulation 188/08;
- By providing false and/or deceptive information to lenders and borrowers, contrary to subsections 43(2) of Act; and
- By obstructing FSRA's investigation, contrary to subsection 44(1) of the Act.
Hasaballah did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
