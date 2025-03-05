TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed six (6) administrative penalties in the total amount of $35,000 on Maryam Hasaballah (Hasaballah).

Hasaballah contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:

By failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the mortgages she presented to borrowers were suitable for them and failing to disclose material risks, contrary to section 3 of Ontario regulation 187/08 and subsection 24(1) and 25(1) of Ontario Regulation 188/08; By providing false and/or deceptive information to lenders and borrowers, contrary to subsections 43(2) of Act; and By obstructing FSRA's investigation, contrary to subsection 44(1) of the Act.

Hasaballah did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario