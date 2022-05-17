TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing two administrative penalties in the total amount of $20,000 on Meerwise Wais Habibzi.

Meerwise Wais Habibzi provided false or deceptive information when dealing in mortgages contrary to section 43(2) of the Act. Meerwise Wais Habibzi also provided false and misleading information to a person designated by the Chief Executive Officer of FSRA contrary to section 45(1) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal dated March 10, 2022.

Read FSRA's Order here

Read the Financial Services Tribunal decision here

Read the Notice of Proposal here

