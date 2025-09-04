FSRA imposes administrative penalties against Daniel George Gordon and Gordon Wealth Management Limited Français
Sep 04, 2025, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $133,500 on Daniel George Gordon (Gordon) and $150,000 on Gordon Wealth Management Limited (Gordon Wealth Management).
Gordon contravened the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c I.8, as amended (the Act), and its regulations by:
- Using coercion or undue influence to secure insurance business, contrary to section 17(a) of Ontario Regulation (O. Reg.) 347/04;
- Directly or indirectly furnishing false, misleading or incomplete information to FSRA, contrary to section 447(2) of the Act; and
- Failing to maintain E&O insurance or suitable financial guarantee, contrary to section 13 of O. Reg. 347/04.
Gordon Wealth Management contravened the Act and its regulations by using coercion or undue influence to secure insurance business, contrary to section 17(a) of O. Reg. 347/04.
FSRA issued the Orders as a result of the Notice of Dismissal issued by the Financial Services Tribunal on July 25, 2025 and in accordance with Reasons for Decision dated June 20, 2025 in Gordon v CEO of FSRA, 2025 ONFST 7.
