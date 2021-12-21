TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing its work to strengthen protection for consumers of insurance in Ontario.

If approved, the Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices (UDAP) rule will strengthen the supervision of insurance industry conduct by clearly defining the outcomes that are unfair or otherwise harmful to consumers.

On December 20, 2021, FSRA submitted its UDAP rule to the Minister of Finance for final approval. The rule will replace the UDAP Regulation under the Insurance Act and will take effect once consequential amendments made by the government are proclaimed into force.

The following documents are available for review:

The summary of stakeholder feedback received during the second public consultation and FSRA's responses are also available at Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices ("UDAP") Rule Consultation Summary Report

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Stephanie Windsor, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, [email protected]

