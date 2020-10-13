TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is publishing its proposed 2021-22 Statement of Priorities and Budget for public consultation. The draft priorities outline cross-sector and sector-specific initiatives focused on improving regulatory efficiency and effectiveness to better serve the public interest.

The budget reflects FSRA's proposed expenses, strategic investments and sources of funding, to achieve its mandate and stated priorities. The Statement of Priorities and Budget will form the core of FSRA's Annual Business Plan to be submitted to the Minister of Finance for approval.

Stakeholder engagement through public consultation is an essential part of FSRA's commitment to transparency and accountability. In addition to targeted consultations with FSRA's Stakeholder Advisory Committees and Consumer Advisory Panel, FSRA is inviting the general public and all stakeholders to review and provide feedback on the proposed 2021-22 Statement of Priorities and Budget.

The consultation period will close on November 3, 2020.

Learn more: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Malon Edwards Senior Communications Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 647-296-5479, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fsrao.ca

