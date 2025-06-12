TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, revoked the licences of Daumier Financial Services Inc. (Daumier Financial), Carmen Munoz Gutierrez (Munoz Gutierrez), and Andres Antonio Hernandez Silva (Hernandez Silva). FSRA has also refused to issue a licence to 1000532009 Ontario Ltd.

FSRA determined that Daumier Financial, Munoz Gutierrez, and Hernandez Silva contravened the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the Act), and its regulations by making false or misleading statements or representations in the solicitation or registration of insurance contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04. This conduct affords reasonable grounds for the belief that they and 1000532009 Ontario Ltd. are not suitable to be licensed under the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as the above parties withdrew their Requests for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

FSRA discontinued the licensing enforcement action against Ana Huang Yu, Maylin Rodriguez Perez, and Michael Lue after their licenses expired.

