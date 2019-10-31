FSRA Announces Membership of New Stakeholder Advisory Committees

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - FSRA is very pleased to announce the membership for six new Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SACs) that will provide input and advice to FSRA's Board of Directors and help shape the future of financial regulation in Ontario.

There was a strong response to the call for applications, with 265 submissions received from a broad cross-section of applicants from each sector. Many thanks to all our applicants for participating in this important initiative; your input and perspectives will continue to be highly valued as we continue our work together.

The new SACs are another example of how FSRA is committed to openness, transparency and collaboration with stakeholders, and considering a broad range of perspectives when making strategic decisions.

To view the SACs' membership, follow the link for each committee:

The SACs will be meeting with FSRA's Board of Directors starting in November and will provide input on our proposed 2020-21 priorities and budget.

Effective June 8, 2019, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has assumed the regulatory duties of the Financial Services Commission of Ontario and the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario. Learn more about FSRA and our approach to achieving safety, fairness and choice in non-securities financial services at www.fsrao.ca

For Media Inquiries: Brian Jantzi, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, T: 416-590-2039, Email: brian.jantzi@fsrao.ca

