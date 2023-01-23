TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is releasing proposed guidance that sets out the requirements for credit unions to effectively manage operational risk and demonstrate resilience that will ultimately better protect credit union members and their deposits.

FRSA (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

Operational Risk is the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people, and systems, or from external events. Improvements in the sector's ability to monitor its current internal and external environments, anticipate future threats, and respond effectively to stress events, will strengthen credit unions in Ontario.

The consultation period for the Operational Risk and Resilience Guidance for Credit Unions is now open and we encourage all interested stakeholders to provide feedback by March 31st, 2023.

Learn more:



FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca .

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario