Up to $50,000 CAD per project over 12 months to develop, test, and/or scale their solution.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, announced today an investment of more than $3 million in funding to support the development and validation testing of new innovations aimed at improving the quality of life for older adults, people living with dementia, and their caregivers.

The funding is being offered through CABHI's Spark Program, which supports the development of grassroots solutions to solve real-world healthcare challenges. Spark goes beyond providing financial support by offering tailored coaching, mentorship, and networking, guided by CABHI's team of experts, including a learning series to ensure projects are poised for success, sustainability, and maximum impact.

Spark is unique in that funding is open to front-line care workers who have extensive knowledge about what the critical issues are in caring for older adults and people at risk for dementia, but who do not often think of themselves as innovators.

To be eligible for Spark funding, projects must cover one or more of our theme areas of caregiver support, aging in place, care coordination and navigation, cognitive and mental health, or financial health and wellness. The application period is open from October 17 through December 2, 2022 at cabhi.com/spark.

"Through our Spark Program, CABHI accelerates unique innovations needed to meet the challenges of caring for older adults — innovations inspired by the very people who spend day in and day out caring for older adults, and which otherwise would not have an avenue for development, validation, spread, and scale," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, President & Chief Scientist, CABHI. "By advancing these innovations, CABHI turns ideas into reality, helps develop the next generation of entrepreneurs, and ensures better health outcomes for older adults, people living with dementia, and their caregivers."

CABHI gratefully acknowledges the support of its funders: the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, and the Government of Canada through the Public Health Agency of Canada.

ABOUT CABHI

A solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of the latest ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

