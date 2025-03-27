TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, March 27, 2025, during Canada's Brain Health Awareness Month, the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, is awarding $2.6 million CAD in funding to 23 aging and brain health innovators through Ignite.

Ignite is a new CABHI program offering funding and acceleration services for early-stage Canadian innovators with aging and brain health solutions.

"CABHI's Ignite program has attracted a new wave of innovators—researchers, clinicians, healthcare and seniors' organizations, entrepreneurs, and companies—who are creating bold new solutions that solve pressing issues older persons face regularly," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist at CABHI and the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education. "The Ignite program offers much-needed support to early-stage innovators, allowing them to reach milestones they otherwise would not be able to and achieve meaningful real-world impact."

The first cohort of the Ignite program is supporting 23 promising early-stage innovators, spanning CABHI's six Innovation Themes:

Aging at Home

Caregiver Support

Care Coordination and Navigation

Cognitive and Mental Health

Financial Health and Wellness

Women's Brain Health + FemTech

All 23 awardees are seeking CABHI's unique guidance and expertise in the aging and brain health sector delivered through a range of tailored services, including mentorship, scientific coaching, end-user validation services (Leap), and access to CABHI's extensive network of academic, healthcare, and industry partners.

Among the Ignite awardees is Epiloid Biotechnology for its Parkinson's Disease Organoid Platform for Drug Development, which uses lab-grown 3D brain tissue models to improve preclinical drug testing for neurological diseases. Epiloid Biotechnology can offer an ethical and precise approach to understanding and treating cognitive and mental health issues, offering new hope for those affected by Parkinson's and related brain health conditions, including dementia.

Elderado also received funding for its platform that simplifies the process of comparing long-term care and retirement homes so that users can find the best elder care for their circumstances. It helps older adults with dementia and their families find long-term care and retirement homes that meet their specific language and cultural needs, improving their quality of life and care experience. Learn more about all 23 Ignite awardees on CABHI's website.

"Ontario is home to some of the brightest, most innovative minds whose discoveries drive our health care research sector," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government is proud to support the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation and their Ignite Program, which will ensure our cutting-edge innovators have the tools they need to make a tangible difference in the lives of older persons, people living with dementia, and their caregivers throughout Ontario."

The Ignite awardees will begin concept and prototype development, testing and simulation activities, and validation trials as early as today, and continue working within the Ignite program through to 2026.

While the Ignite program catalyzes early-stage solutions, CABHI has officially launched a call for applications for CABHI's Fuel program: A program offering up to $500,000 CAD in funding and acceleration services to support early- to mid-stage researchers and start-up companies in healthtech, fintech, and biotech solutions who are looking for product refinement and pivotal validation support. Eligible researchers and start-up companies and researchers are encouraged to apply by April 23, 2025, to advance their innovation journeys with CABHI's support and network of ecosystem partners.

SOURCE Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation

Media Contact: Natasha Nacevski-Laird, Media Relations Specialist, [email protected], 416-785-2500, ext. 5011