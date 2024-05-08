From Viral Sensation To Vineyard Headliner: Niagara Teen Who Wowed Zach Bryan Fans To Perform at June's Grape & Wine TD Tailgate Party

The TD Tailgate Party, one of Niagara's hottest summer events, invites guests into the vineyard for an all-inclusive evening that includes wines from over 25 Niagara wineries, delicious local fare from a collection of 15 food trucks and chef-hosted stations, live music, and an incomparable Ontario wine country vibe.

"The TD Tailgate Party celebrates Niagara's homegrown wines and foods, and this year, we're thrilled to showcase some of Niagara's freshest country music talent, too! When we saw Lucas Mason performing with Zach Bryan, we instantly knew he would be a perfect fit for our TD Tailgate Party," said Dorian Anderson, Executive Director of the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival.

"It doesn't get better for a musician than performing in front of a live audience, so getting to play for a crowd of 1500 at this year's TD Tailgate Party is really exciting! I'm busy working on my set list and can't wait to share some of my very favourite country songs," said Lucas Mason.

After kicking off the TD Tailgate Party, Lucas Mason will turn the stage over to beloved Niagara band The Postmen, who will keep the crowd's feet stomping with their high energy and acoustic folk-alternative covers.

The summer fun in Niagara wine country continues a few weeks later when Brunch By The Lake returns to the shores of Lake Ontario at Charley Daley Park in the Niagara Benchlands on Sunday, July 7. The all-out brunch battle will pair up eight of Niagara's top culinary creators with beloved local wineries to create a signature brunch dish and wine pairing. As guests savour their way through the decadent dishes and premium VQA wines, they can score each pairing and cast their vote to help determine the day's most delicious duo.

Tickets for both the TD Tailgate Party and Brunch By The Lake are now available for purchase at www.niagarawinefestival.com.

