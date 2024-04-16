From the boardroom to the backcourt: Canada Basketball announces INDOCHINO as Official Partner

Three Canada Basketball Inspired Linings That Celebrate the Game of Basketball Will Be Available Online and in INDOCHINO Showrooms this Spring

‍TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Basketball announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, becoming the organization's Official Made To Measure Apparel Partner.

Over the next several months, Canada Basketball and INDOCHINO will launch a limited-edition "Made For You, By Us" custom-lining campaign to celebrate an exciting summer for Canada's basketball teams.

At all INDOCHINO showrooms and online, three custom linings will be available to select with all suit, blazer, or outerwear purchases this spring. These special edition linings were designed and developed in close collaboration with our national team athletes to celebrate the game of basketball in honour of the games in Paris. For each purchase that includes a custom Canada Basketball lining, a portion of the proceeds will go to Canada Basketball to support the game's growth nationwide.

Each custom-lining option will give basketball fans a unique chance to show their pride and passion for the sport and Canada's national teams. As with every INDOCHINO garment, each complete piece is fully customizable and made to the customer's unique measurements for a one-of-a-kind, game-changing look. Ahead of the upcoming launch, Canada Basketball fans are encouraged to visit indochino.com for more information.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming INDOCHINO to the Canada Basketball family as our Official Made To Measure Apparel Partner," said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball. "Whether it's on the runway or the hardcourt, fashion and basketball are uniquely connected, and by partnering with INDOCHINO, we'll be able to offer our fans a new and innovative way to show their support."

For nearly a decade INDOCHINO has worked with hundreds of professional athletes across several professional leagues, including the annual NBA Draft. This partnership with Canada Basketball emphasizes a continued focus to make bold, fashionable statements for big moments while continuing to enable fans to dress like a pro.

"As a proud Vancouver-based Canadian brand, we are honoured to partner with and support Canada Basketball as they head into the upcoming Paris games," said Drew Green, CEO and President of INDOCHINO. "Collaborating with athletes as they work to leave their one-of-a-kind imprint on their sport is something we at INDOCHINO have always been passionate about. We look forward to this unique partnership with Canada Basketball as we cheer on these talented athletes in the coming games."

INDOCHINO suits range in price starting at $649 CAD ($499 USD). Customers can shop online or in person at an INDOCHINO showroom, where a Style Guide will walk them through the process, allowing the customer to take on the role of designer. Every customization and detail of the garment is hand-picked and made to the customer's precise measurements to produce a unique custom garment. Within a matter of weeks, the order is shipped directly to the customer's door, hassle-free. Visit indochino.com/showrooms to find a showroom location nearby.

