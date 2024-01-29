COCOA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Home to the only beaches that double as a launchpad, Florida's Space Coast ( VisitSpaceCoast.com ) is a top springtime destination for those seeking warmer temperatures, miles of pristine beaches, exhilarating experiences, connections to nature, affordable hospitality, and much more.

The only beach that doubles as a launch pad.

A popular destination for Canadian travelers, Florida's Space Coast attracts a diverse group of visitors, from nature buffs who enjoy camping adventures to space enthusiasts who are eager to see a rocket launch up close. In addition to its 72 miles of coastline, the Space Coast offers hundreds of cruising opportunities for Canadian travelers looking to set sail each year from Port Canaveral, the second-busiest cruise port in the world.

In fact, more visitors from Canada fly into Orlando International Airport — just a quick drive to the Space Coast — than from any other country, with many coming in the spring, when the Space Coast is in peak form.

Upcoming travel-worthy Space Coast events include the 5th Annual Cocoa Village Brewer's Bash (Feb. 3); Publix Florida Marathon and Half Marathon (Feb. 11) as well as other major running events; Ride It Down , Titusville's Annual Community Bike Ride (Feb. 24); Grant Seafood Festival (March 2-3); Ron Jon Beach 'N Boards Fest (March 6-10); Indiafest Brevard (March 9-10); East Coast Dog Surfing Festival (Easter Sunday, March 31); Grant BBQ Fest (April 19-21); and the 39th Annual Melbourne Art Festival (April 27-28).

"Spring is a spectacular time to visit the Space Coast, which offers one-of-a-kind experiences like the Kennedy Space Center , the Brevard Zoo , and of course our picturesque beaches ," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. "With the rising frequency of rocket launches, there's a good chance you'll see one of those amazing feats during your time here — maybe even right from the beach."

With warm temperatures year-round, the Space Coast is a surfer's delight, producing many of the sport's top professionals like Caroline Marks and Kelly Slater. Home to more than 1,500 species of plants and animals, visitors can get up close with nature at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge , or bike, hike, boat, fish or hunt.

For information on things to do and places to stay on Florida's Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com .

