January and February are prime months for rocket launches and are full of enriching cultural events along the Space Coast.

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- With clear skies, warm temperatures and a seemingly endless supply of sunshine, Florida's Space Coast ( VisitSpaceCoast.com ) is an ideal destination for those seeking to escape colder northern climates in January and February.

The Space Coast is a popular vacation spot for Canadian travelers, including those who have a fondness for the outdoors, arts and cultural events, and, most of all, space! Hotel options are plentiful along the Space Coast, with affordable rates and accommodations for every preference and price point, particularly in winter.

In addition to 72 miles of picture-perfect coastline, the Space Coast offers countless cruising opportunities for Canadian travelers to set sail from Port Canaveral. In fact, more visitors from Canada fly into Orlando International Airport — just a quick drive to the Space Coast — than from any other country, with many coming in the winter.

Upcoming travel-worthy Space Coast events include the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival (Jan. 22-26); the Brevard Renaissance Fair (Jan. 18-Feb. 23, dates vary); Titusville Playhouse 's performances of Jersey Boys (Jan. 10-Feb. 23), Escape to Margaritaville (Jan. 31-Feb. 23) and Sistas of Soul (Feb. 28-March 1); Surfside Playhouse 's performances of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Jan. 3-19) and Seussical the Musical (Feb. 28-March 16); Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse 's performance of Hello, Dolly! (Jan. 31-Feb. 6); Melbourne Civic Theatre 's performance of Becky's New Car (Jan. 17-Feb. 23); and Henegar Center for the Arts ' performance of My Fair Lady (Jan. 17-Feb. 9).

Those with a penchant for the outdoors can get up close with nature at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge , the perfect location for biking, hiking, boating, and fishing.

"The Space Coast is arguably the best all-around and most exciting destination in Florida," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. "With one-of-a-kind cultural experiences, as well as gems like the Kennedy Space Center and our gorgeous beaches , it's always a good time to visit the Space Coast, especially in January and February."

For information on things to do and places to stay on Florida's Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com .

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism

