TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Premium European Products Program in Canada is welcoming a new wave of authentic European fruit products--candied fruits, pastillas, and dried fruit powders--that bring authentic flavor and versatile uses to kitchens and snack tables nationwide.

Driven by a growing consumer demand for natural and transparent food choices, Canadians are increasingly seeking ingredients that align with a quality driven lifestyle without compromising on taste. Thanks to the EU-backed campaign " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices ", they can now discover the genuine sweetness and quality of these European delicacies, a true reflection of the rich agricultural traditions of Greece and Latvia.

In Canada, the dried fruit market is expected to reach a projected revenue of USD 436.4 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market generated a revenue of USD 247.5 million in 2021.

Latvian dried fruits are carefully selected from high-quality local produce and undergo a gentle drying process designed to preserve their natural flavor and color. The fruits are sorted and dehydrated using controlled techniques that maintain product integrity without the use of artificial additives. Strict safety and hygiene standards are applied throughout, with continuous monitoring to prevent contamination and ensure product consistency. All facilities operate in compliance with EU food safety regulations, incorporating traceability systems and quality assurance checks at each stage of production to deliver safe and high quality dried fruit products.

Candied Fruits: Slowly dried at low temperatures, these fruits and berries retain their vibrant colors, and luscious textures. Only sugar is added, with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colorants. Their historical role as a sustaining treat during winter or energizing snack in summer makes them a delicious indulgence.





Candied Fruits in Chocolate: For chocolate lovers, select candied fruits and berries are coated with premium chocolate glaze. Gentle drying preserves their natural essence, color, and aroma, creating an elegant treat ideal for midday indulgence or festive tables. Varieties include cranberries, blackcurrants, pumpkin, quince, and rhubarb.





Pastillas: Soft, melt-in-your-mouth confections made from locally sourced berries, fruits, vegetables, sugar, and homemade egg white powder. These unique sweets offer a flavorful alternative to traditional candies.





Soft, melt-in-your-mouth confections made from locally sourced berries, fruits, vegetables, sugar, and homemade egg white powder. These unique sweets offer a flavorful alternative to traditional candies. Powders: Convenient for culinary creativity, these powders enhance recipes such as desserts, smoothies, porridge, soups, ice creams, cookies, pancakes, jams, and cocktails, providing natural flavor and fruit character in every dish.

"With Canadian consumers becoming more mindful of what goes into their food, the arrival of these authentic European products meets the growing appetite for pure and transparent options," says Jānis Šolks, Chairman of the Board, Latvian Dairy Committee.

Whether sprinkled over breakfast bowls, blended into a smoothie, or enjoyed as a sophisticated snack, these European products transform everyday moments into delightful experiences.

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

