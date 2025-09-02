Latvian dairy has arrived in Canada, bringing centuries of tradition and authentic European flavor

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are discovering a new taste of Europe as traditional Latvian dairy products make their way into local markets through the EU-backed campaign "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices." From milk drinks and sour cream to cream cheese and cottage cheese, these specialties reflect centuries of Baltic dairy craftsmanship. Produced with a focus on purity, freshness, and respect for tradition, Latvian dairy brings authentic flavors and versatile ingredients from Northern Europe straight to Canadian kitchens.

Canadian consumers are increasingly curious about global food traditions, and Latvian dairy offers a distinctive new option in this landscape. With Canada's diverse culinary scene and growing appetite for authentic international products, these dairy specialties provide both home cooks and chefs with versatile ingredients that can be used in familiar dishes or inspire new creations.

Try It at Home: Latvian Cottage Cheese & Berry Parfait

A simple recipe that highlights the fresh flavor of Latvian dairy:

1 cup Latvian cottage cheese





½ cup fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries)





1 tsp honey or maple syrup

Instructions: Layer cottage cheese and berries in a glass, drizzle with honey, and enjoy a naturally wholesome breakfast or snack, combining the freshness of dairy with the sweetness of berries.

Latvia's dairy products are renowned for their quality, rooted in Baltic tradition and perfected for contemporary Canadian kitchens. Among the standout products now available in Canada are:

Milk Drinks: Crafted with natural ingredients, sometimes enhanced with local fruits or berries. Versatile and flavorful, they are enjoyed at breakfast or as quick snacks, bringing authentic taste to everyday life.





Sour Cream: This traditional Latvian product has a rich, creamy texture and a pleasantly tangy flavor. Sour cream is a staple in local cuisine, used in cooking or as a topping for soups, salads, and desserts.





Cream Cheese: Known for its smooth texture and mild, creamy flavor, Latvian cream cheese is made from fresh milk and cream. It's ideal for sweet and savory recipes alike—such as spreads, dips, and cheesecakes.





Cottage Cheese: A classic in the Latvian diet, cottage cheese made from pasteurized milk. Its slightly grainy texture and fresh taste make it versatile for both sweet and savory preparations. Find a recipe with cottage cheese here





Curd Snacks: A uniquely Latvian treat made from sweet curd cheese and coated in chocolate or glaze. Available in flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and caramel, they're a tasty snack enjoyed by both children and adults.





Processed Cheese: Made from natural cheese and dairy ingredients, processed cheese has a mild, creamy flavor and excellent melting properties. It's ideal for sandwiches, cooking, or quick snacks.





White Salad Cheese: A soft, brined cheese with a crumbly texture and tangy, salty flavor—like feta. It's perfect for salads, pastries, and Mediterranean-style dishes.





UHT Cream: Ultra-high temperature treated cream with a long shelf life. It maintains its creamy texture and flavor, ideal for coffee, sauces, and desserts, offering convenience without compromising quality.





Ultra-high temperature treated cream with a long shelf life. It maintains its creamy texture and flavor, ideal for coffee, sauces, and desserts, offering convenience without compromising quality. Organic Semi-Hard Cheese: Made from certified organic milk and aged to develop a firm texture and nutty flavor. This cheese represents Latvia's high standards in organic dairy and is excellent on its own or in cooking.

To explore more about the quality of Latvian dairy, watch this short video: here

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/, email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

Instagram: Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

You Tube: YouTube.

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

