Canada is welcoming a new wave of PDO-certified Greek products, with saffron, olives, and hard cheese now available to delight chefs, retailers, and food lovers nationwide. These Mediterranean staples bring both authenticity and versatility to Canadian kitchens, blending centuries-old traditions with modern culinary trends.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Canadians looking to bring vibrant Mediterranean flavors into their kitchens now have direct access to some of Greece's most treasured products: PDO saffron, olives, and hard cheeses. These staples of Greek gastronomy combine centuries of tradition with modern appeal, offering Canadian chefs, retailers, and home cooks authentic ingredients to elevate everyday meals.

Greek cuisine has always been about balance: rich but natural, simple but deeply flavorful. PDO-certified saffron from Kozani, olives from Rovion and Stylida, and traditional hard cheeses crafted from sheep's and goat's milk are more than pantry items — they're culinary ambassadors of Greece's agricultural heritage.

"Canadian consumers are embracing global flavors like never before," says Christos Giannakakis, representative of the EU-backed campaign " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices ". "Greek PDO products are perfectly aligned with this movement: high in quality, rooted in tradition, and incredibly versatile in both professional kitchens and home cooking."

Among the standout offerings now available to the Canadian market are:

PDO Krokos Kozanis Saffron : Known as "red gold," Greek saffron is prized for its deep color, powerful flavor, and delicate floral aroma. Hand-harvested in the Kozani region, it's one of the world's most valuable spices. Protected by certification, it is hand-picked in the mountainous region of Kozani, Greece , where about 1,000 families across 25 villages harvest it each autumn. Producing a single kilo requires plucking the delicate threads from nearly 150,000 crocus flowers, making it one of the world's most prized and rare ingredients.





most common table olive variety, grown in the Rovies municipality of central . Known for its robustness, high productivity, and exceptional earliness, they are enjoyed whole or sliced in a wide range of culinary creations, from traditional Greek salads to modern international dishes. The region's unique microclimate gives the olives their dark green color, crispy flesh, and characteristic aroma. PDO Konservolia Stylida : Renowned for its rich organoleptic qualities, the region's temperate Mediterranean climate, ideal altitude, proximity to the sea, and average annual temperature of 16.5 °C provide optimal growing conditions, ensuring both high quality and consistent yield. Cultivation follows an integrated, environmentally friendly management model, fully compliant with national and international certification and quality standards.





Renowned for its rich organoleptic qualities, the region's temperate Mediterranean climate, ideal altitude, proximity to the sea, and average annual temperature of 16.5 °C provide optimal growing conditions, ensuring both high quality and consistent yield. Cultivation follows an integrated, environmentally friendly management model, fully compliant with national and international certification and quality standards. PDO Graviera Kritis : A famous PDO cheese from Crete , made mainly from sheep's milk with up to 20% goat's milk. It has a firm texture, white-yellow color with small holes, and a distinctive aroma and taste. Produced under PDO rules and matured at least three months, is enjoyed at meals, for breakfast, or paired with raki, wine, honey, nuts, dried fruits, and fresh vegetables.

Mediterranean Twist on a Canadian Classic: Saffron & Olive Mac & Cheese

Looking for a way to give a beloved Canadian comfort dish a new spin? Try baked mac & cheese infused with Greek PDO flavors. A touch of Krokos Kozanis saffron brings aromatic depth, Konservolia olives add a briny kick, and Greek hard cheese delivers bold, savory richness alongside familiar cheddar.

Inspiration in your kitchen:

Cook your favorite macaroni, then stir into a creamy cheese sauce made with Canadian cheddar and PDO Greek hard cheese.

Infuse the sauce with a pinch of saffron for golden color and delicate aroma.

Fold in sliced Greek PDO olives before baking, then finish with breadcrumbs and fresh parsley.

This twist takes a Canadian favorite and elevates it with Mediterranean authenticity — an easy way for Canadians to bring Greek PDO products into everyday cooking.

A Commitment to Quality and Trust

The Premium European Products campaign reinforces the EU's globally respected standards, which include strict pesticide controls and high hygiene regulations in processing. Greek producers bring traditional methods and natural farming practices to the global stage, offering products that are both authentic and full of character.

Branded with visuals inspired by Europe's landscapes and heritage, the campaign invites Canadians to experience the deep-rooted traditions and uncompromising standards behind every product.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

