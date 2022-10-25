MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The International Tourism and Travel Show is back! From October 28 to 30 at Palais des congrès de Montréal, visitors can explore more than one hundred destinations. Whether it's to taste the flavours of the world, discover dances from different countries or learn about your next destination, it's the perfect inspiration for choosing your next adventure.

After a two-year absence, the International Tourism Travel Show will be held at Palais des congrès de Montréal for the first time.

International Tourism & Travel Show 2022 (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

"It is with great pleasure that the Palais des congrès de Montréal welcomes the International Tourism Travel Show, as leisure and business travel are once again on the rise. This is an excellent opportunity to rethink the way we travel, at a time when sustainable development and the fight against climate change are increasingly relevant," says Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

There's something for every type of traveler, as tourist offices, travel agents and experts answer questions about the more than 100 countries represented!

The main stage presented by Blue Cross Quebec

Hosted by Véronique Daudelin, the entertainment stage will welcome, on October 29 and 30, dance groups from various countries to present traditional dances. People from all ages will be amazed by these artistic performances that are out of the ordinary!

Voyages Traditours Conferences and Contest

No less than five conference rooms will be used exclusively by Voyages Traditours to present their excursions and trips. Ideal for those who want to escape on an international group trip and also in Quebec.

Voyages Traditours also offers you the chance to win a magnificent 19-day trip to Peru for two people.

The World Cuisine

The World Cuisine is brought to you by l'école des métiers de la restauration et du tourisme de Montréal in collaboration with Adonis. Students will prepare recipes from several countries, submitted in advance by the show's exhibitors. Spectators will then be able to taste what has been prepared! Culinary discoveries and tastings guaranteed!

The Coin Causerie presented by YUL

The Coin Causerie presented by YUL is the perfect place to come, meet and talk to a variety of people who know a lot about travel. Experts will be there to answer all questions relating to their topics. Travelling solo, travelling with children, Turkey, Costa Rica and the Yukon are just some of the themes that will be discussed. The complete schedule is available on the website, http://salontourismevoyages.com

General information:

https:/salontourismevoyages.com/

2022 Schedule

Friday October 28 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday October 29 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday October 30 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rates

Adults: 16 $

Elders (60 and over) and students: 14 $

Children age 6 to 12: 10 $

Children age 5 and less: Free

Online Box Office

Visitors save $3 when purchasing tickets online, in partnership with Quebec Blue Cross.

About d'Expo Media

Founded in 2006, EXPO MEDIA is a Montreal-based company that specializes in organizing trade shows for the general public. EXPO MEDIA owns and produces the International Travel Trade Show and manages the Montreal National Home Show, the Ottawa Home and Garden Show, the Ottawa Fall Home Show, the Ottawa Home and Remodeling Show and the ExpoHabitation and ExpoHabitation d'automne, both owned by Marketplace Events. ExpoMediaInc.com

