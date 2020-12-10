Canadians can now buy home and auto insurance directly from TDInsurance.com

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Insurance* has launched its national 'buy online' platform that offers qualifying Canadians from coast to coast the ability to purchase home and auto insurance policies from the comfort of their home PC or smartphone.

TD Insurance is the first insurance group in Canada to offer online services of this kind nationally. An essential online purchasing option in our new stay-at-home economy, customers can now easily and quickly research and if eligible, purchase, home (including condo and tenant insurance) and auto insurance directly from www.tdinsurance.com, on mobile or desktop.

"We keep our customers at the centre of everything we do," says Raymond Chun, President and CEO, TD Insurance. "We know that there is unmet demand for simple and fast digital insurance services in today's connected world. Savvy insurance customers want the option to research, compare, and buy easily online. Our digital approach to quotes and purchasing is clearly focused on making it easier for Canadians to be well-informed on insurance, and seamlessly enroll to get the home and auto coverage that best suits their needs."

Over the past year, 85 per cent of eligible customers have taken advantage of digital tools like photo-based estimating to evaluate vehicle damage, while also tracking repairs and claims via the TD Insurance App. Today's customers demand intuitive digital capabilities that are fast and easy to use in every step of their insurance experience, including the initial purchase.

Leading the way in innovation and digital transformation

TD Insurance has made strategic investments in digital self-serve capabilities, application of artificial intelligence, and use of advanced analytics to build creative products and new services that continue to deliver on its customer-centric philosophy.

Customer use data shows an increase of over 100 per cent in digital self-service transactions year to date, and TD Insurance app downloads have seen 55 per cent year-over-year growth. Innovations that enable real time claims status updates, hands-on guidance at TDI's one-of-kind Auto Centres, and helping customers drive more safely through the TD My Advantage app are only a few examples of proven and valuable digital experiences that customers want more of.

"2020 has shown us that buying insurance online direct is a necessity – not a convenience – for Canadians who now prefer to purchase home and auto insurance end-to-end without the need for an in-home or office visit to complete," says Chun. "It's important for us to stay ahead of the pace of change; ultimately, our primary purpose is to forge deeper connections with our customers to create even more personalized, connected experiences that they have come to expect from TD Insurance."

*TD Insurance refers to the following personal lines insurance companies: Security National Insurance Company, Primmum Insurance Company, TD General Insurance Company and TD Home and Auto Insurance Company, all of which are subsidiaries of the Toronto Dominion Bank.

