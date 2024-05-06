Fourth edition of multi-year series promotes travel and exploration

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post's From Far and Wide series is back with nine spectacular images of must-see Canadian destinations.

Launched in 2018, the multi-year series celebrates Canada's natural beauty and vibrant cultural landscapes. The fourth edition features seven provinces and two territories, taking viewers on a cross-country journey that will stir a sense of adventure and appreciation.

From Far and Wide stamps (CNW Group/Canada Post)

The 2024 From Far and Wide stamps showcase the following sites – each captured by a different photographer from across Canada:

Tongait KakKasuangita SilakKijapvinga – Torngat Mountains National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador ( Michael Winsor )

and ( ) Tehjeh Deé (South Nahanni River), Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve – Northwest Territories ( Colin Field )

( ) Sunflowers – Altona, Manitoba ( Mike Grandmaison )

( ) Galiano Island, British Columbia ( James Stevenson )

( ) Abbaye de Saint-Benoît-du-Lac, Quebec ( Ladislas Kadyszewski )

( ) Point Prim Lighthouse – Belfast, Prince Edward Island ( Sander Meurs )

( ) Thousand Islands, Ontario ( Ian Coristine )

( ) Restigouche River , New Brunswick (Guylaine Bégin)

, (Guylaine Bégin) Qarlinngua sea arch – Arctic Bay, Nunavut ( Clare Kines )

About the stamps

The five Permanent™ domestic-rate stamps are available in booklets of 10 (two of each design), coils of 100 and 5,000, and strips of five and 10. The U.S., oversized- and international-rate stamps come in booklets of six, coils of 50, and strips of four and 10. Effective today, postage rates for stamps purchased in a booklet, coil or pane increase by seven cents, to 99 cents per stamp.

The issue also includes a collectible souvenir sheet and postcards featuring each of the nine stamps. The souvenir sheet Official First Day Cover was cancelled in Belfast, Prince Edward Island (the location of the Point Prim Lighthouse). The issue was designed by Stéphane Huot.

