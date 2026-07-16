From Dickson Park to Olympic gold: new provincial plaque honours Galt Football Club

CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- A new provincial plaque is recognizing one of Canada's greatest early soccer teams and highlighting Ontario's place in the history of the game. Today, the Ontario Heritage Trust and the Soccer Hall of Fame – Ontario, with support from the City of Cambridge, are commemorating the Galt Football Club.

The Trust's provincial plaques mark milestones in the story of Ontario and share how people, communities, events and places have helped shape the province. This plaque tells the remarkable story of a small Ontario town whose soccer team achieved national and international recognition. At a time when Galt -- now a historic community within Cambridge -- had only about 9,000 residents, Galt F.C. became a national powerhouse and an early Olympic champion. The club grew out of one of the earliest organized soccer movements outside the United Kingdom and a local sporting culture connected to Galt Collegiate Institute, nurtured in part by teacher, footballer and organizer David Forsyth.

A new Ontario Heritage Trust provincial plaque is recognizing one of Canada's greatest early soccer teams. Post this

Galt F.C.'s success helped establish Galt as a centre of organized soccer in Ontario. Their 1904 victory at the St. Louis Olympics is recognized as the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded in football. When the team came home, more than 2,500 people greeted them with a jubilant hometown celebration as carriages, bands, automobiles, bicycles and pedestrians filled the streets.

Although the story of Galt F.C. then faded from public memory for much of the 20th century, this new provincial plaque helps to restore the club's place in Ontario's sporting heritage. It now stands at Dickson Park, a long-standing gathering place in Cambridge where Galt F.C.'s story began and where the re-established club plays today.

The plaque text reads as follows:

GALT FOOTBALL CLUB

Galt Football Club was founded in 1880 with players drawn from Galt Collegiate Institute and the town. The catalyst for the rapid growth of soccer (football) in Ontario was teacher and footballer David Forsyth, who began promoting soccer as an organized sport in schools and communities in this region in the mid-1870s. Forsyth founded the Western Football Association, from which Galt F.C. emerged as a top team. Nicknamed the "Porridge Eating Invincibles" for their Scottish roots, they won the first five Ontario Cups from 1901 to 1903. At the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, Missouri, Galt won gold, with 2,500 cheering residents welcoming them home. In 1905, they beat Montreal Westmount and were declared the best in Canada, then tied a British all-star team in a game called the Championship of the World. Galt F.C. gradually disappeared following these victories, but the seeds of excitement for soccer had been planted. Galt F.C. was re-established in 2019 to continue to promote organized sport, education and community from its historic field at Dickson Park. The original Galt F.C. has been inducted into Cambridge, Waterloo, Ontario and Canadian sporting halls of fame for their contribution to the roots of the game in Ontario and stands as one of Canada's great sports teams.

The plaque is now installed and is available for public viewing.

Quotes

"Provincial plaques bring Ontario's history to life where it happened. Galt Football Club's story shows how sport can build community, inspire pride and leave a lasting mark at home and abroad. This plaque ensures that legacy is recognized, remembered and shared." -- John Ecker, Chair, Ontario Heritage Trust

"Long before soccer's biggest event came to our province, Galt Football Club's historic Olympic victory helped establish the foundation of soccer in Ontario, a sport that unites billions of fans worldwide and inspires the next generation of athletes. I thank the Ontario Heritage Trust for reminding us of Ontario's early role in this global phenomenon and I encourage everyone to visit Dickson Park to learn more about this proud chapter in our shared history." -- Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

"Galt Football Club helped write one of the earliest and greatest chapters in Ontario's sporting history. From a small community in Cambridge to Olympic gold, their achievements inspired generations of athletes and helped lay the foundation for the growth of soccer across our province. Now, as Ontario makes history by welcoming the world's biggest sporting event to our doorstep, we have an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable legacy of those who helped shape the game we know and love today." -- Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport

"The story of Galt Football Club is a source of tremendous pride for Cambridge and a remarkable chapter in Ontario's sporting history. This provincial plaque ensures that the legacy of these pioneering athletes, whose determination and teamwork brought Olympic gold to our community, will continue to inspire future generations. Congratulations to the Ontario Heritage Trust, the Soccer Hall of Fame – Ontario, and everyone who helped preserve this important piece of our local heritage." -- Brian Riddell, Member of Provincial Parliament

"With this plaque, we commemorate the history of the Galt Football Club in Cambridge and Canadian sports history. Cambridge takes immense pride in the club's legacy, including their 1904 Olympic gold medal win in St. Louis. The plaque placement in Dickson Park is a reminder of the club's history -- it was a place where thousands gathered to watch this team take on some of the world's best athletes. It is also a reminder that our community has long been a place where talent, teamwork, and ambition thrive, where the next generation of athletes continues to rise to the challenge." -- Mayor Jan Liggett, City of Cambridge

"Our mission is to identify, recognize, promote and preserve Ontario's rich soccer heritage. Soccer Hall of Fame – Ontario committee members recognized the value of partnering with the Ontario Heritage Trust as we work to preserve the history and legacy of soccer in Ontario. These plaques are critical to maintaining the history and value of the sport and its role in shaping people's lives across the province. We are also proud to recognize and celebrate with the Ontario Heritage Trust as we induct Galt Football Club into the Soccer Hall of Fame – Ontario." -- Ron Smale, President, Soccer Hall of Fame – Ontario

Learn more

Find out more about the Ontario Heritage Trust and the Provincial Plaque Program.

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About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving Ontario's cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, at 437-246-9065 or [email protected].