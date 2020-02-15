From Coast to Coast, Canadian Vapers Rally to Denounce Provincial Vaping Regulations

Leading constitutional scholars believe extreme regulations are unconstitutional

VICTORIA, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Flavour bans, nicotine caps and restrictions at retail infringe on adult smokers' rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, says Canada's leading vaping consumers rights organization Rights4Vapers. These extreme restrictions put life-saving alternatives out of immediate reach and, perhaps worse, make them unappealing to adult smokers.

"Adult smokers look to vaping as a way to quit. When governments make it more difficult to access vapour products, ban flavours and impose nicotine bans, they are putting the health and lives of smokers at risk," said Sherwin Edwards, vapour advocate, Rights4Vapers.

Vapers and vape shop owners in British Columbia and the Atlantic Provinces came together at three rallies organized by Rights4Vapers to call on provincial governments to take the rights of adult smokers and vapers into account when deciding on new vaping regulations.

"We hear so much in the news about the so-called dangers of vaping. What about the stories of the thousands of Canadians who have quit their dangerous smoking habit? What about their voices?" said Mr. Edwards at the Victoria rally.

In 2019, fear and hysteria surrounding vaping prompted provinces to initiate more extreme vaping regulations. They included nicotine caps and restrictions on the sale of flavoured vapour products.

In a Report issued this week by the Canadian Constitutional Foundation that outlines possible avenues for Constitutional challenges to vaping regulations, Dr. Leonid Sirota, a leading Constitutional scholar, states that vaping regulations, such as nicotine ceilings or flavor restrictions, have the potential to make them less attractive or effective as quit-aids—and are considered from the standpoint of potential interference with the right not to be deprived of life, liberty, and the security of the person protected by section 7 of the Charter.

"Vaping legislation often fails to distinguish between vaping and smoking. This risks conveying to smokers the impression that vaping is not meaningfully different and better than smoking, discouraging them from trying what is actually the best harm-reduction method available," states Dr. Sirota.

As vaping continues to fall under attack from governments and media, Rights4Vapers will continue to fight for evidenced based regulations and the right for effective and accessible alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

About Rights4Vapers.com Rights4Vapers.com is an organization of vaping advocates dedicated to the advancement of Canadian based research on vaping. Dr. Chris Lalonde is an academic advisor. Rights 4 Vapers is the voice of Canadian adult vapers, 98 percent of whom are former smokers.

