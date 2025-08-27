FreeTelecom Dual Plan officially unveiled at Toronto Korean Festival, delivering seamless connectivity between Korea and Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS has partnered with FreeTelecom, Korea's leading budget telecommunications provider, to launch the FreeTelecom Dual Plan, an industry-first mobile solution. The FreeTelecom Dual Plan allows customers to access both Korean and Canadian mobile services on a single device, offering significant cost savings compared to traditional international roaming. Built on TELUS' award-winning network, the service addresses the unique connectivity needs of Korean residents, working holiday, students, and business travelers who spend time in both countries.

FreeTelecom brings proven expertise to the Canadian market, having earned recognition in Korea including Customer Satisfaction Brand of the Year for two consecutive years, ICT Award Korea Gold Prize, and top consumer preference rankings. This strategic partnership makes FreeTelecom the first Korean telecom to step into the global market.

"Our partnership with FreeTelecom represents TELUS' commitment to serving Canada's diverse communities with innovative solutions," said Kal Amery, Vice President, Global Carrier Solutions at TELUS. "The FreeTelecom Dual Plan delivers exceptional value for customers who maintain connections across Korea and Canada, leveraging our reliable network to provide seamless international connectivity."

A key differentiator of the FreeTelecom Dual Plan is its included KR Basic Plan, which enables authentication for Korean banking services and government websites, a critical feature for Korean expatriates managing financial and administrative needs across borders. This functionality significantly enhances convenience for users maintaining ties to Korea while living in Canada.

"Through our collaboration with TELUS, we're delivering locally tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of Korean-Canadians," said Lee Suk-Hwan, CEO FreeTelecom. "This partnership marks the beginning of our journey to become a globally recognized mobile brand focused on customer-centric service."

The FreeTelecom Dual Plan is now available to customers across Canada. For more information about pricing, coverage areas, and to sign up for the service, visit www.freetca.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Free Telecom

FreeTelecom is Korea's leading budget mobile carrier and a recognized innovator in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) industry. A subsidiary of INSCOBEE Co., Ltd. (KOSPI: 006490), FreeTelecom provides affordable, high-quality mobile services by operating on all three major telecom networks—SK Telecom, KT, and LG U⁺. The company introduced Korea's first self-activation system and continues to lead the market with customer-first innovation. FreeTelecom's service excellence has earned national recognition, including the Excellence Award at the Korea Mobile App Awards (Ministry of Science and ICT), the KTOA Service Innovation Award, and the Customer's Choice Brand of the Year Award in the MVNO category. Building on its success in Korea, FreeTelecom is expanding globally with the launch of FreeTelecome Canada ( www.freetca.com ). Its Dual Plan offers both a Canadian and Korean number, providing seamless connectivity for Korean Canadians, international students, expats and travelers.

FreeTelecom is committed to making communication more affordable, accessible, and reliable—connecting people across borders with simplicity and care.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

Junggyu Joo

FreeTelecom

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.