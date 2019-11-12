Free, Festive and Fun! Cineplex to Host Annual Community Day on December 7

"We have a long history at Cineplex of giving back to our local communities and have proudly contributed millions of dollars to non-profit organizations across the country," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "This year, we are excited to host our ninth annual Community Day fundraiser in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and their work in creating opportunities for children and youth across the country to connect, learn, play and have fun."

On Saturday, December 7, participating Cineplex theatres across Canada will open their doors for Community Day at 9:00 AM (local time), with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes will begin at 9:30 AM (local time) and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon. Films will be screened in English and French, depending upon the market, and guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres, showtimes and available languages.

Cineplex is grateful for its numerous corporate employees, local theatre management and Cast Members who volunteer their time each year as well as Warner Bros. Pictures Canada and Mars Wrigley Canada for providing products and services to help make Community Day 2019 a reality. To show your support for Community Day, please join Cineplex's online conversation via Facebook (Facebook.com/Cineplex), Twitter (@CineplexMovies) and Instagram (@CineplexMovies).

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada is the country's largest child and youth serving organization and provides vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities from coast to coast. To learn more, visit bgccan.com or follow them on social media @BGCCAN.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

