Free Anne Krueger and Filipino labour organizers

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor strongly condemns the arrest and detention of 57 members of labour and civil society organisations in the Philippines.

"I call upon the Filipino government to immediately drop the trumped-up charges against Anne Krueger and all detained labour organizers. The sudden, widespread arrest of nearly 60 activists is a reprehensible fear tactic, clearly aimed at supressing a growing movement for workers' rights," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Mary-Anne Krueger (known as Anne) is an organiser for the contact centre workers' association BIEN in the city of Bacolod. Anne and BIEN have been active in working with UNI Global Union in the Filipino contact centre sector.

Unifor supports the work of BIEN, and has a shared goal of good jobs for telecommunications workers around the globe.

The home of Anne Krueger, where she lives with her partner Michael de la Concepcion and five small children, was raided by armed Filipino police at 9 p.m. on October 31, 2019. According to reports, the offices of National Federation of Sugar Workers (NFSW) were also raided, and in both cases, witnesses report the planting of evidence.

"Anne and her fellow organizers deserve thanks from their government for their advocacy, not political retribution. Their labour family in Canada is watching, and demands their immediate release," continued Dias.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries, contact Sarah McCue, National Communications Representative, at 416-458-3307 or sarah.mccue@unifor.org

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

