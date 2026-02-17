GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - In Canada, you'll find promotional contests all year-round, from "enter to win" draws at your grocery store or local coffee shop to social media giveaways from your favourite brands and influencers. Consumers should be cautious of contests that lack transparency or that require unnecessary steps to access contest details.

A promotional contest is any contest, lottery, or game where a business or influencer gives away a product or benefit through chance, skill, or a combination of both.

For any contest you enter, the following information must be provided:

Number and value of prizes: Businesses should clearly state how many prizes are available and their approximate market value. If the exact value isn't known, they should provide examples or a reasonable value range.

Businesses should clearly state how many prizes are available and their approximate market value. If the exact value isn't known, they should provide examples or a reasonable value range. Regional prize allocation: Some contests award prizes separately by province or region. If that's the case, especially in a nationally advertised contest, the business should make this clear.

Some contests award prizes separately by province or region. If that's the case, especially in a nationally advertised contest, the business should make this clear. Any purchase requirements: If entering the contest requires buying a product or service, this should be prominently disclosed so consumers understand the conditions upfront.

If entering the contest requires buying a product or service, this should be prominently disclosed so consumers understand the conditions upfront. How winners are selected: The contest rules should explain whether winners are chosen randomly or through a legitimate skill-based method.

The contest rules should explain whether winners are chosen randomly or through a legitimate skill-based method. Easy access to contest rules: All essential contest information should be easily available. You shouldn't have to visit a store, make a purchase, modify a product, or hand over personal information just to find out how the contest works.

Businesses and influencers are not allowed to make false or misleading claims about their contests. Details about contests must be true and displayed upfront.

If you believe you've encountered a contest that seems deceptive, you can report it to the Competition Bureau by calling our toll-free line at 1-800-348-5358 or by using our online form.

