The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

CHILLIWACK, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon in British Columbia, communities are ready to welcome residents and visitors to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Fraser Valley communities in British Columbia receive over $2.5 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.5 million in PacifiCan funding for ten projects throughout the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon. This includes $1,243,887 for four projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $1,271,818 for six projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

Among these projects, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation will receive $637,500 to restore Skelton block, two significant historical buildings in the community, and create a pedestrian-friendly area with patio seating. These renovations will preserve two important landmarks and draw more visitors into the downtown core.

Projects like these help communities and businesses across British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy. Eight communities benefited from today's announcement, including Abbotsford, Hope, Boston Bar and Chilliwack.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder section below.

Today's funding announcement builds on the recent opening of seven new PacifiCan offices to help British Columbians build a stronger economy. With new officers living and providing service across B.C., PacifiCan is more accessible and can better support businesses and communities.

Quotes

"From culturally-rich Indigenous tourism experiences to breathtaking natural attractions, the Fraser Valley has become a destination of choice for visitors. These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring people together and help communities in the Fraser Valley thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) is very pleased to receive support from the Government of Canada through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The revitalization of two historically significant buildings and the creation of a pedestrian oriented public space on an historic main street will enable CEPCO to continue to attract new development activities, businesses and investment to downtown Chilliwack. This will provide both social and economic benefits for our community."

- Brian Coombes, President, Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St. John in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities across the province. PacifiCan will open its headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia at a future date.

, , , , , and in 2022. These offices serve businesses and communities, including Indigenous communities across the province. PacifiCan will open its headquarters in at a future date. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities across Canada build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. PacifiCan has already invested over $29 million in over 80 projects across B.C.

over two years to help communities across build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. PacifiCan has already invested over in over 80 projects across B.C. The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations across Canada with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. PacifiCan has already invested over $26 million in 90 organizations across B.C.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation

$637,500

Funding will restore Skelton block, two significant historical buildings in the community, and create a pedestrian friendly space with patio seating.

SVC Recreation Society

$164,139

Funding will help convert a barn into vibrant community centre in Hope for community activities and employment opportunities.

Bridge River Valley Community Association

$350,000

Funding will help rehabilitate the Bralorne Pioneer Mines Ltd office building and convert it into a museum in Gold Bridge.

District of Lillooet

$92,248

Funding will revitalize Downtown Park in Lillooet by helping expand a permanent town market venue within the park, replacing drinking fountains and building accessible public washrooms.

Tourism Relief Fund

River Wrangler Sportfishing

$99,999

Funding will support purchasing a new boat and expanding river fishing service capacity in Chilliwack.

Tourism Chilliwack Inc.

$454,320

Funding will help construct kiosks and wayfinding signs that celebrate the history, culture and language of both the Sto:lo Nation and the Ts'elxwéyeqw Tribe in Chilliwack.

Tourism Abbotsford Society

$66,500

Funding will support a nine-day local food festival in Abbotsford.

Sts'ailes

$500,000

Funding will support an Indigenous-led tourism destination through trail upgrades and the construction of an eagle-viewing tower over the Harrison River Valley.

REO Rafting Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will enhance the sustainability of the REO Rafting Resort, an anchor tourism destination in the Fraser Canyon, with new solar power infrastructure, wellness offerings, and glamping amenities.

Gold Country Communities Society

$51,000

Funding will support expanding an Indigenous-focused geocache tour in south central B.C.

