TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the appointment of Andrew Ashton as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Franklin Templeton Canada, effective November 6, 2023. Ashton will take on this expanded leadership role in Canada in addition to his current role as Head of Americas (ex-US) Distribution, and will continue to report to Adam Spector, Head of Global Distribution for Franklin Templeton.

A 20-year veteran of Franklin Templeton, Ashton has served as a director of Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (the legal entity for Franklin Templeton Canada) since 2017. He has headed the Americas (ex-US) region since 2016 and has had ultimate responsibility for the firm's Canadian business since that time.

"Canada is a key priority within our global business and presents significant opportunities for growth, and Andrew's leadership will continue to position us to best serve our clients across the Canadian marketplace," said Spector. "With over two decades of experience in distribution globally and seven years overseeing our Canadian business, Andrew is well equipped to lead our experienced team in Canada in growing opportunities locally, while strengthening our ability to deliver the full breadth of Franklin Templeton's global investment expertise to clients in Canada."

Canada is one of Franklin Templeton's largest country businesses outside of the US by assets under management and has potential for significant growth. The firm's expected acquisition of Putnam Investments, which is pending fund shareholder approvals, will open exciting new avenues for growth.

"I am excited to be taking on this expanded role in Canada, at a time when the firm is poised for growth, and as we continue to introduce new capabilities from our specialist investment managers," said Ashton. "I look forward to working with our talented team across Canada to continue to best align our capabilities and insights with the needs and interests of our valued clients."

Duane Green, who has served as Chairman, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton Canada, is leaving the organization after 19 years of dedicated service. The firm is grateful for his many contributions throughout his tenure with Franklin Templeton Canada.

Ashton is supported by an experienced group of senior leaders in Canada, who have an average of 20 years of experience with Franklin Templeton.

In addition to Ashton's appointment, Dennis Tew, currently Head of Retail Sales, Canada, has been appointed to the expanded role of Head of Sales, Canada, and will now report directly to Ashton. Tew will oversee retail, institutional and strategic account sales functions across Canada.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

