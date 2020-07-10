TORONTO, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that it will terminate Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLSL) on or around September 17, 2020.

Franklin Templeton Canada regularly reviews its investment offerings to ensure that its fund line-up remains competitive and positioned to meet the evolving needs of investors and advisors. As part of this effort, the company has decided to terminate FLSL.

Effective today, July 10, 2020, no further direct subscriptions for units of FLSL will be accepted. Units of FLSL will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) until delisting occurs at the close of business on or around September 14, 2020.

On or around September 17, 2020, Franklin Templeton Canada will sell and convert FLSL's portfolio to cash, and the remaining assets—after paying or providing for the ETF's liabilities and obligations—will be distributed to the ETF's unitholders on a pro rata basis. Unitholders who do not sell or redeem their units before the close of business on September 14, 2020, will receive cash representing their proportionate share of FLSL's assets on or around September 18, 2020.

Franklin Templeton continues to be committed to offering Canadians a broad range of active fixed income ETFs: Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCI), Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF (FLCP), Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLGA), Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF (FLSD) and Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLUI).

Franklin LibertyShares, Franklin Templeton's global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. Supported by the strength and resources of one of the world's largest asset managers, the global ETF platform has more than US$7.9 billion in ETF assets under management globally as of June 30, 2020.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

