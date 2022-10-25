TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced its intention to change the listing venue for Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF (FLEM) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to the NEO Exchange.

The company has received conditional approval from the NEO Exchange to list the units of Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF on its exchange.

In accordance with Section 720(b)(i) of the TSX company manual, unitholder approval for Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF is not required in order to delist it from the TSX, as an acceptable alternative market for the listed securities exists (and will exist), on or about the proposed delisting date.

As such, Franklin Templeton Canada anticipates that Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the close of business on December 5, 2022, and listed on the NEO Exchange on December 6, 2022.Thereafter, units of Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF will only be available for trading on the NEO Exchange.

It was also previously announced on September 21, 2022, that a special meeting of unitholders of the Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF will be held on December 9, 2022 to vote on a proposal for a new investment objective and index provider for the ETF. If approved, the fund's name will change but the ticker will remain the same.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.3 trillion (approximately CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

