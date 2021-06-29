TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada is listing Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF (FBGO), Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF (FCII) and Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF (FCSI) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today, June 29, 2021.

"As we begin a new era for our firm in Canada following the acquisition of Legg Mason, we continue to bring top-performing strategies1 and decades of sustainability expertise from our boutique investment managers to Canadian investors," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "We believe that sustainable investing can deliver long-term value, enable stronger investment performance and provide better outcomes for our clients."

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF (FBGO) invests primarily in units of Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund. FBGO is a global fixed income strategy that strives for attractive income generation and total return while guarding against downside risks. The underlying fund's U.S. equivalent is a 5-star Morningstar rated fund.2

"This all-weather fixed income solution with ESG integration is designed to help investors navigate the global fixed income markets throughout the economic cycle," said Tad Fetter, head of Global Sales & Client Services, Brandywine Global. "As investors reach for yield in a low-rate environment, this fixed income solution provides upside potential of return-seeking fixed income, while maintaining defensive characteristics of core-like bond exposures to manage risk."

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF (FCII ) invests primarily in units of Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund, which invests in equity securities of sustainable issuers supporting infrastructure assets. These investments seek to provide stable income for investors, in addition to downside protection and upside capture, with low correlation to many traditional assets. FCII is focused on providing predictable income generation throughout the economic cycle by investing in income-generating infrastructure assets globally, with cash flows underpinned by regulation or long-term contracts, not economic conditions.

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF (FCSI) invests primarily in units of Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund, which invests in equity securities of sustainable issuers outside Canada and the U.S. FCSI is focused on investing in quality businesses across the spectrum of growth – structural, secular and emerging – using a bottom-up investment approach to take advantage of the mispricing of stocks. By incorporating ESG factors into the stock selection process, FCSI is focused on sustainability through integration and engagement. The underlying fund's U.S. equivalent is a 5-star Morningstar rated fund.2



"Our portfolio managers invest to make an impact by integrating sustainability factors into their stock selection process and engaging with companies," said Vinay Nadkarni, managing director and head of Global Business Development, ClearBridge Investments. "Our managers are focused on steadfast active management and robust risk management, inclusive of ESG integration and company engagement."

Leveraging their established ESG expertise, Brandywine Global and ClearBridge Investments have been meeting investors' needs for responsible investment strategies for more than 30 years.

FBGO, FCII and FCSI are the latest additions to Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform, which was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies.

About Brandywine Global

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC ("Brandywine Global") believes in the power of value investing. Acting with conviction and discipline, Brandywine Global looks beyond short-term, conventional thinking to rigorously pursue long-term value. Since 1986, the firm has provided a range of differentiated fixed income, equity and alternative solutions to clients worldwide. Brandywine Global, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, manages approximately US$62 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, with headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Montreal, Singapore and London.

About ClearBridge Investments

ClearBridge Investments, LLC ("ClearBridge Investments") is a leading global equity manager with US$184 billion in in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. It is committed to delivering long-term results through active management, as it has for more than 50 years, and offering investment solutions that emphasize differentiated, bottom-up stock selection to move clients forward. A specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, ClearBridge Investments operates with investment independence from headquarters in New York and offices in Baltimore, London, San Francisco, Sydney and Wilmington.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

1. Based on Morningstar quartile rankings in the peer group. Legg Mason Brandywine Global Flexible Bond Fund - Class A (the U.S. equivalent fund of Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund) was a top quartile performer in the Morningstar Multisector Bond category over the most recent 3-year period. Legg Mason ClearBridge International Growth Fund – Class A (the U.S. equivalent fund of Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund) was a top quartile performer in the Morningstar Foreign Large Growth category over the most recent 5- and 10-year periods. Source: Morningstar Research Inc., as of March 31, 2021. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; may not be copied or distributed; and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. For each of the 1-, 3- and 5-year performance periods, there were in total 340, 291 and 260 funds in the Multisector Bond category. Legg Mason Brandywine Global Flexible Bond Fund ranked in the third quartile in the 1-year period and first quartile in the 3-year period. For each of the 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year performance periods, there were in total 442, 382, 319 and 224 funds in the Foreign Large Growth category. Legg Mason ClearBridge International Growth Fund ranked in the fourth quartile in the 1-year period, second quartile in the 3-year period, and first quartile in both the 5- and 10-year periods. All ranking data refers to Class A shares and is subject to change every month.

2. Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund shares the same investment strategy and management as Legg Mason Brandywine Global Flexible Bond Fund - Class A, a 5-star Morningstar rated fund in the Multisector Bond category with a 5-year track record in the U.S.

Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund shares the same investment strategy and management as Legg Mason ClearBridge International Growth Fund – Class A, a 5-star Morningstar rated fund in the Foreign Large Growth category with a 5-year track record in the U.S

Source: Morningstar®. For each mutual fund and exchange traded fund with at least a 3-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating based on how a fund ranks on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure against other funds in the same category. This measure takes into account variations in a fund's monthly performance, and does not take into account the effects of sales charges and loads, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The weights are: 100% 3-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% 5-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent 3-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Morningstar Rating is for the named share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics. Past performance is not an indicator or a guarantee of future performance.

©2021 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

