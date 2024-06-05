TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the expansion of its multi-asset ETF portfolio suite with a new all-equity strategy and the addition of an ETF purchase option for each of the portfolios, which are now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

These actively managed multi-asset ETF portfolios – now available in an ETF or mutual fund option – are priced among the low-cost funds in their peer group. The ETF portfolios are actively managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions using a dynamic asset allocation process to manage a portfolio of proprietary and non-proprietary ETFs.

The four ETF portfolios that can be used as a core investment or building block in an overall portfolio are:

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio (CNV)

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio (CBL)

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio (GRO)

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio (EQY)

"This suite of multi-asset ETF portfolios offers a simple and diversified option for investing in ETFs," said Andrew Ashton, chairman of Franklin Templeton Canada. "Now available in an ETF purchase option for an 18-basis point fee, our multi-asset ETF portfolios stand apart from the competition due to dynamic asset allocation and the use of active fixed income in the balanced portfolios."

The portfolios are managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions' team in Canada and supported by its global multi-asset team that manages portfolios for discretionary private wealth clients, retail end investors and large pension funds. Franklin Templeton Canada has managed multi-asset solutions in Canada since 1996.

Michael Greenberg, SVP, head of Americas Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, added: "We are focused on conducting in-depth research and analysis to select the best combination of ETFs for these portfolios. Our dynamic asset allocation process allows for tactical pivots to capture market opportunities and inefficiencies, while managing currency and risk."

Franklin Templeton employees will gather to ring the opening bell on June 11, 2024, to celebrate the TSX listings of CNV, CBL, GRO and EQY.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CDN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2024.



