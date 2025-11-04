On Jan. 1, lower costs for Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund, Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund, and Franklin International Core Equity Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced new pricing for its suite of Core Equity Funds, effective January 1, 2026, making the fees among the lowest within its peer group. The changes apply to the Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund, Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund, and Franklin International Core Equity Fund, across Series F, O, and the corresponding ETF Series.

In addition to the updated pricing, Series A will be introduced for all three funds on January 13, 2026, further expanding investor accessibility and responding to advisor demand.

The Core Equity Funds were launched in 2019 as a core building block for Franklin Templeton's multi asset portfolios and, as of Sept. 30, have $1.9 billion (CAD) in AUM.

"Positioned between traditional active and passive strategies, these funds are designed to be robust building blocks that help investors improve portfolio efficiency, smooth out the ride, and pursue better long-term results--without unnecessary complexity. With this new fee structure, the suite are among the lowest-cost offering to investors within their peer group," said Dennis Tew, Head of Sales, Franklin Templeton Canada.

Franklin Templeton believes a better core starts with discipline and precision. The Core Equity Funds are low-fee, building blocks for modern portfolio construction, combining benchmark exposure with systematic alpha generation, leveraging both quantitative models and high-conviction insights from the company's fundamental managers.

"The three funds were built using five factors--Quality, Value, Momentum, Alternative, and Conviction--and have been shown to deliver excess returns over time. Each factor plays a distinct role, and together create a diversified, balanced source of alpha," said Michael Greenberg, SVP, Head of Americas Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions1.

"What sets these funds apart is the conviction factor. Unique to Franklin Templeton, the factor systematically captures the highest conviction stock picks from the firm's top fundamental managers and turns it into an investable factor, converting deep research-driven insights into a scalable and systematic source of alpha," Michael said.

Franklin Templeton is a global leader in multi-asset, quantitative, and hedged solutions, offering clients a single point of access to public and private market capabilities. Through deep research, active management, and data-driven insights, the Franklin Templeton investment team creates customized solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of investors in an increasingly complex market environment.

Management and Administration Fee Reductions

Made available to retail investors in June 2025, these Funds have been offered with a full management fee waiver through December 31, 2025. Beginning January 1, 2026, the following fee structure will apply:







Series F and ETF Series Fund Name Current

Mgmt. Fee1 New

Mgmt. Fee Current

Admin. Fee New

Admin. Fee Partial

Mgmt. Fee

Waiver2 Combined

Fee After

Waiver Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.10 % 0.05 % -0.05 % 0.18 % Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund 0.25 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.05 % -0.03 % 0.22 % Franklin International Core Equity Fund 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.05 % -0.03 % 0.27 %

1 Current Mgmt. Fee fully waived until December 31, 2025. 2 New Mgmt. Fee Waiver active from Jan. 1, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026.





Series O Fund Name Current Combined

Fee - All Tiers New Combined

Fee - All Tiers Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund 0.35 % 0.18 % Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund 0.35 % 0.22 % Franklin International Core Equity Fund 0.35 % 0.27 %

Introducing Series A

Beginning January 13, 2026, Series A will be available for all three Core Equity Funds, offering expanded access for investors seeking actively managed, cost-efficient equity solutions.



Series A Fund Name Mgmt. Fee Admin. Fee Partial Mgmt.

Fee Waiver1 Combined Fee

After Waiver Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund 1.18 % 0.05 % -0.05 % 1.18 % Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund 1.20 % 0.05 % -0.03 % 1.22 % Franklin International Core Equity Fund 1.25 % 0.05 % -0.03 % 1.27 %



1 Mgmt. Fee to be partially waived from Jan. 13, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.66 trillion (US) in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

1. Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions is a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

