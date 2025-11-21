Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions and Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions Français

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 28, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 8, 2025.


Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.074210

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series

FCII

Active

0.036925

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.049997

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.056045

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.056014

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.044003

Monthly

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.046897

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.048440

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.757439

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.048319

Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions 

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2026. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2025. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 19, 2025.

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBL

Active

0.000000

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CNV

Active

0.000000

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

EQY

Active

0.028515

Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series

FCII

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRC

Active

0.209728

Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRI

Active

0.694137

Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series

FCRU

Active

1.041355

Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI

Active

0.000000

Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF

FDIV

Passive

0.000304

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE

Active

0.599321

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.014749

Franklin FTSE India Index ETF

FID

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.127280

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.000000

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.000000

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.145362

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

2.153290

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.000000

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI

Passive

0.129408

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.000000

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FMID

Smart Beta

0.000000

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

GRO

Active

0.000000

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. 

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.69 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

