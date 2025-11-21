TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 28, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 8, 2025.



Fund Name





Ticker





Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.074210 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.036925 Monthly Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.049997 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.056045 Monthly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.056014 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.044003 Monthly Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.046897 Monthly Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.048440 Monthly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.757439 Monthly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.048319 Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2026. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2025. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 19, 2025.

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.000000 Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active 0.000000 Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.028515 Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.000000 Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRC Active 0.209728 Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRI Active 0.694137 Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series FCRU Active 1.041355 Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.000000 Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF FDIV Passive 0.000304 Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.599321 Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.014749 Franklin FTSE India Index ETF FID Passive 0.000000 Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.127280 Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.000000 Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.000000 Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.000000 Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.145362 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 2.153290 Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.000000 Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.129408 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.000000 Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF FMID Smart Beta 0.000000 Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.000000

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.69 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact

Franklin Templeton

1-800-387-0830

Website: www.franklintempleton.ca

Copyright © 2025. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

