Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions and Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions
News provided byFranklin Templeton Investments Corp.
Nov 21, 2025, 16:05 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.
As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 28, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 8, 2025.
|
|
|
|
Cash
($)
|
Payment
|
Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series
|
FBGO
|
Active
|
0.074210
|
Monthly
|
Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series
|
FCII
|
Active
|
0.036925
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FGOV
|
Active
|
0.049997
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FHIS
|
Active
|
0.056045
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLCI
|
Active
|
0.056014
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLCP
|
Active
|
0.044003
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLGA
|
Active
|
0.046897
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLSD
|
Active
|
0.048440
|
Monthly
|
Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVC
|
Passive
|
0.757439
|
Monthly
|
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVU
|
Passive
|
0.048319
|
Monthly
Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions
Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2026. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2025. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 19, 2025.
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Type
|
Estimated
|
Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series
|
CBL
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series
|
CNV
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series
|
EQY
|
Active
|
0.028515
|
Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series
|
FBGO
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series
|
FCII
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund – ETF Series
|
FCRC
|
Active
|
0.209728
|
Franklin International Core Equity Fund – ETF Series
|
FCRI
|
Active
|
0.694137
|
Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund – ETF Series
|
FCRU
|
Active
|
1.041355
|
Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund – ETF Series
|
FCSI
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF
|
FDIV
|
Passive
|
0.000304
|
Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series
|
FGGE
|
Active
|
0.599321
|
Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FGOV
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FHIS
|
Active
|
0.014749
|
Franklin FTSE India Index ETF
|
FID
|
Passive
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series
|
FINO
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF
|
FLAM
|
Passive
|
0.000000
|
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
|
FLCD
|
Passive
|
0.127280
|
Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLCI
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLCP
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
FLEM
|
Passive
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLGA
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF
|
FLJA
|
Passive
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
FLSD
|
Active
|
0.000000
|
Franklin International Equity Index ETF
|
FLUR
|
Passive
|
0.145362
|
Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF
|
FLUS
|
Smart Beta
|
2.153290
|
Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVC
|
Passive
|
0.000000
|
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVI
|
Passive
|
0.129408
|
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
|
FLVU
|
Passive
|
0.000000
|
Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF
|
FMID
|
Smart Beta
|
0.000000
|
Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series
|
GRO
|
Active
|
0.000000
The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.
The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.
Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.69 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Contact
Franklin Templeton
1-800-387-0830
Website: www.franklintempleton.ca
Copyright © 2025. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.
Media Relations: Keith Damsell (647) 338 2667, [email protected]
