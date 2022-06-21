Franklin Templeton Canada Awarded Fund Provider of the Year

"In 2017, we were fortunate to win this same Mutual Fund Provider of the Year award that recognized our new leadership and direction as we introduced the 'new' Franklin Templeton Canada to advisors and investors. Over the past five years, our team has been on an incredible journey looking for new ways to help advisors in their practices and provide unwavering support. We have made a transformational change to the business by reinventing our distribution model to better service advisors; offering thought leadership and education through our Academy; and providing proven sustainable ETFs and funds that leverage our vastly expanded investment capabilities," Green continued.

Graham added: "I am excited to receive this wholesaler award and appreciate the honour of being recognized for my service to financial advisors. I strive to be a partner of choice for advisors, with a strong focus on supporting their overall needs and long-term success."

Jim Vlahos, senior vice president, Sales, added: "It is great to see Patrick recognized as Wholesaler of the Year as he always puts his clients first and works hard every day to build strong, meaningful relationships."

The award for Mutual Fund Provider of the Year recognizes the outstanding asset management firm that specializes in mutual funds, which consistently delivers superior advisor service while pushing the boundaries with innovation and industry best practices over the last 12 months.

The award for BDM/Wholesaler of the Year recognizes the BDM/wholesaler who has displayed excellence over the past 12 to 18 months and who offers superior service to advisors.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.45 trillion (approximately CAN$1.83 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

