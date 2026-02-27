TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada announced risk rating changes for certain series of Franklin Quotential Diversified Income Portfolio and Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund1 that will take effect today and will be reflected in the funds' updated fund facts documents.

Fund Name/Series Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Franklin Quotential Diversified Income Portfolio, Series T-USD Low Low to Medium Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series A-Hedged Medium Medium to High Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series F-Hedged Medium Medium to High Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series FT-Hedged Medium Medium to High Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series I-Hedged Medium Medium to High Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series O-Hedged Medium Medium to High Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series T-Hedged Medium Medium to High Franklin Unconstrained Global Equity Fund, Series T-USD Medium High

The changes in risk ratings are the result of a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission focused on risk ratings and are not the result of any alterations to the investment objective, strategy or management of these funds.

Investment Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each mutual fund is based on the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) Investment Risk Classification Methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each fund can be found in the simplified prospectus. The methodology is also available by contacting Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

______________________ 1 Formerly Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund

