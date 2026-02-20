TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of February 27, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 9, 2026.

Fund Name Ticker Type

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.063387 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.098145 Monthly Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.053797 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.044910 Monthly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.063379 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.050785 Monthly Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.047198 Monthly Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.051607 Monthly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.052546 Monthly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.048319 Monthly

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of March 20, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 30, 2026.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Payment

Frequency Franklin U.S. Quality Moat Dividend Index ETF FDIV Passive 0.011506 Quarterly Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.067195 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.162465 Quarterly Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.075593 Quarterly Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF FMID Smart Beta 0.028743 Quarterly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN]

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

