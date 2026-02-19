TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced updates and adjustments across a number of investment funds, including fee reductions, proposed investment objective changes and series terminations. Franklin Templeton Canada regularly reviews its investment offerings to ensure that its ETF and fund lineup remains competitive and positioned to meet the evolving needs of investors and advisors.

The updates are:

Fee Reduction – Franklin Innovation Fund

The actively managed five–star Franklin Innovation Fund combines a strong rating with a cost structure that is among the most competitive in its peer group.1 Effective March 1, 2026, the management fees and administration fees for Franklin Innovation Fund will be reduced for each series, which are detailed in the table below.







NEW FEES







Fund Name





Series

Mgmt.

Fee

% Admin.

Fee

% Combined

Fee

%

Fee

Reduction

%





A

1.60 0.15 1.75

-0.10





F

0.60 0.15 0.75

-0.10





FT

0.60 0.15 0.75

-0.10





T

1.60 0.15 1.75

-0.10

Franklin Innovation Fund

ETF Series

(FINO)

0.60 0.10 0.70

-0.10





O1

- - 0.75

-0.10





O2

- - 0.70

-0.10





O,3

- - 0.65

-0.10

1. Applies to the first C$2.5 million invested in the fund.

2. Applies to the next C$2.5 million invested in the fund.

3. Applies to any amount in excess of C$5 million invested in the fund.



Proposed Investment Objective Changes – Franklin Quotential Balanced Growth Portfolio, Franklin Quotential Balanced Income Portfolio and Franklin Canadian Balanced Fund

Subject to approval at a special meeting of investors to be held in Toronto on or about May 4, 2026, the investment objectives of Franklin Quotential Balanced Growth Portfolio, Franklin Quotential Balanced Income Portfolio and Franklin Canadian Balanced Fund (the "Funds") will be changed.

The proposed investment objective change for Franklin Quotential Balanced Growth Portfolio and Franklin Quotential Balanced Income Portfolio will align the investment objectives with Franklin Templeton Canada's other Quotential strategies, allowing more flexibility with asset allocation. If approved, the investment objective changes will be effective on or about May 5, 2026.

The proposed investment objective change for Franklin Canadian Balanced Fund will allow the fund to invest primarily in Canadian equities and fixed income investments, rather than in a portfolio of Franklin Templeton Funds. If approved, the investment objective change along with corresponding changes to the investment strategies and risks will be effective on or about July 17, 2026.

Investors in the Funds as of record on or about March 23, 2026, will be mailed the special meeting materials in accordance with securities laws. The information circular with details of the proposed investment objective changes will be available on Franklin Templeton's website on or around April 2, 2026.

Mutual Fund Series Terminations

After close of business on May 15, 2026, the High Net Worth Series of the Funds listed below will be terminated and the investments will be consolidated into the corresponding Retail Series of the same Fund. The management and administration fees are the same between the terminating and continuing series, and the switch will be done on a tax-deferred basis. Investors in the terminating series will be provided notice at least 60 days prior to the termination. The High Net Worth Series will be closed to new investors on February 19, 2026 (today).

Fund Name High Net Worth Series Retail Series Franklin ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Fund PA A Franklin ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Fund PF F Franklin Royce Global Small Cap Premier Fund PA A Franklin Royce Global Small Cap Premier Fund PF F Templeton Global Bond Fund PA A Templeton Global Bond Fund PA-Hedged A-Hedged Templeton Global Bond Fund PF F Templeton Global Bond Fund PF-Hedged F-Hedged

ETF Series Terminations

Franklin Templeton Canada has applied to voluntarily delist the ETF series of Franklin ClearBridge International Growth Fund (FCSI) and the ETF series of Franklin Global Growth Fund (FGGE) from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on May 8, 2026, and subsequently terminate effective May 15, 2026. Investors in the terminating ETF series will be provided notice at least 60 days prior to the termination.

Effective today, February 19, 2026, no further direct subscriptions for units of FSCI or FGGE will be accepted. Investors of record who do not sell or redeem their units before the close of business on May 8, 2026, will receive cash representing their proportionate share of the ETF Series assets on or around May 18, 2026.

Morningstar Ratings are as of Dec. 31, 2025 and may change. Star ratings are based on risk–adjusted returns and do not guarantee future performance.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN]

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. To learn more, visit franklintempleton.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The simplified prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the simplified prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document carefully before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2026. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton Canada; Media Relations: Keith Damsell (647) 338 2667, [email protected]; Website: franklintempleton.ca