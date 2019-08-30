Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Plans to Simplify Fund Line-up

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced plans to streamline its fund line-up, including 11 proposed mutual fund mergers and five mutual fund terminations.

"Our firm is focused on simplifying our mutual fund offerings to make it easier for advisors and investors to select a suitable fund from a streamlined range of investment options," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "We continue to focus on providing high quality investment solutions to deliver better outcomes for Canadians."

Proposed mutual fund mergers

The proposed mergers will be voted on at special meetings of investors to be held on or around November 1, 2019 in Toronto.

Pending regulatory and investor approval, each terminating fund will be merged into the corresponding continuing fund on or around the proposed merger date, as indicated in the table below.

1 Investors in series A, F and I of this fund also need to vote at the series level due to the different fee structures of these series

in the continuing fund. 2 Previously announced via press release on June 25, 2019. 3 Series I of both funds will be liquidated after the close of business on or around November 15, 2019, regardless of whether

these mergers take place.

The Independent Review Committee of the funds has reviewed the proposed mergers and determined that each merger, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for the terminating fund.

As of the close of business today, each terminating fund will cease distribution of its securities to new investors until the applicable merger date listed above.

At the beginning of October, investors who hold any of the terminating funds will be able to access an information circular detailing the proposed mergers on Franklin Templeton's website.

Each terminating fund whose merger does not receive the requisite investor and regulatory approvals will be terminated, with the exception of Franklin Bissett Microcap Fund, on or around the merger date specified.



Fund terminations

In addition to the proposed fund mergers, Franklin Templeton will terminate the following five funds on or around November 15, 2019:

Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund

Franklin Mutual European Fund

Franklin Target Return Fund

Templeton Asian Growth Fund

Templeton Frontier Markets Fund

As of the close of business today, each terminating fund will cease distribution of its securities to current and new investors. If an investor would prefer to switch into any of Franklin Templeton's other funds or redeem their investment ahead of the fund's termination date, they are advised to work with their financial advisor to submit their instructions on or before November 14, 2019.

Fee reductions

In conjunction with the proposed fund mergers, the firm is also reducing administration fees for certain series of Franklin Bissett Monthly Income and Growth Fund on November 22, 2019, as detailed in the table below.



















CURRENT



NEW

Series

Mgmt.

Fee Admin.

Fee Total

Mgmt.

Fee Admin.

Fee Total A and T

1.75% 0.19% 1.94%

1.75% 0.16% 1.91% F

0.75% 0.19% 0.94%

0.75% 0.16% 0.91% I

1.35% 0.19% 1.54%

1.35% 0.16% 1.51%

For information on the proposed fund mergers and terminations, please visit: franklintempleton.ca/en-ca/investor/products/mergers-and-terminations.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available at 1-800-387-0830 or service@franklintempleton.ca.



