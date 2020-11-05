Franklin Templeton Canada Announces November Cash Distributions and Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs Français

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Nov 05, 2020, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the November 2020 cash distributions and the estimated annual reinvested distributions for Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

November 2020 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 13, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 20, 2020.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCI

Active

0.055000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.040000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.045142

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.045000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.036000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.056552

Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2021. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the chart below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2020. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 21, 2020.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Estimated Annual
Reinvested Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE

Active

0.00

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.00

Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF

FLBA

Active

0.48

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.00

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCI

Active

0.00

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.02

Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF

FLDM

Smart Beta

0.00

Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF

FLEM

Smart Beta

0.00

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.00

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.00

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.00

Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF

FLRM

Active

0.00

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.00

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.00

Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.00

Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.00

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021. 

Franklin Templeton's ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 90 ETFs are offered globally, providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. Franklin LibertyShares' passive ETFs are market cap-weighted and benchmarked to country or regional indices from FTSE Russell. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Copyright © 2020. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Franklin Templeton, 1-800-387-0830, [email protected]

