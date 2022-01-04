Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Fee Reductions for Franklin Quotential Portfolios

Fee reductions and series consolidations announced for certain funds

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced management and administration fee reductions and series consolidations for its Franklin Quotential Portfolios and certain other funds.

"One of the pioneers in the multi-asset category, the Franklin Quotential Program offers a range of target risk portfolios that are actively managed to seize investment opportunities while closely managing risk, now with lower fees," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "With the introduction of the Client Focused Reforms, these Quotential Portfolios will help investment advisors simplify their Know Your Product requirements, while the series consolidations will help ensure their clients are receiving the lowest available fees."

Fee reductions

Details of the management and administration fee reductions, which took effect January 1, 2022, are provided in the table below:

Series consolidations



As of the close of business on April 1, 2022, series I for Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund and Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund will be consolidated on a tax-deferred basis into series A.

In addition, the high-net-worth series for all Franklin Quotential Portfolios will be consolidated on a tax-deferred basis into the corresponding retail series on the same date, as detailed in the chart below.

All of the series being consolidated into other series will be closed to new investments, as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

