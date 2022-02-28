Feb 28, 2022, 12:00 ET
Series consolidations and redesignations announced for certain funds
TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced combined fee reductions, series consolidations and series redesignations for certain funds.
"As a continuation of our pricing reforms announced in January 2022, we are offering further pricing reductions on a number of our domestic and global funds," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "We are focused on making it easier to do business with us by streamlining our platform and offering competitive fees for our high-quality investment solutions."
Fee Reductions
Detailed in the table below, the following combined fee reductions will be implemented for the series of each fund on March 1, 2022, except for series FT-Hedged of Franklin U.S. Monthly Income Fund, which will be implemented on May 6, 2022.
|
NEW FEES
|
Fund Name
|
Series
|
Mgmt.
|
Admin.
|
Combined
|
Fee
|
A / T
|
1.80
|
0.15
|
1.95
|
-0.09
|
F
|
0.80
|
0.15
|
0.95
|
-0.03
|
A / T
|
1.70
|
0.15
|
1.85
|
-0.20
|
F / FT
|
0.70
|
0.15
|
0.85
|
-0.20
|
A
|
1.80
|
0.15
|
1.95
|
-0.20
|
F
|
0.80
|
0.15
|
0.95
|
-0.10
|
A / T
|
1.70
|
0.15
|
1.85
|
-0.20
|
F
|
0.70
|
0.15
|
0.85
|
-0.20
|
A
|
1.15
|
0.10
|
1.25
|
-0.21
|
F
|
0.65
|
0.10
|
0.75
|
-0.21
|
I
|
1.15
|
0.10
|
1.25
|
-0.11
|
FT-Hedged
|
0.70
|
0.15
|
0.85
|
-0.13
|
A
|
1.75
|
0.15
|
1.90
|
-0.38
|
F
|
0.75
|
0.15
|
0.90
|
-0.38
|
A / A-Hedged
|
1.75
|
0.15
|
1.90
|
-0.27
|
F / F-Hedged
|
0.75
|
0.15
|
0.90
|
-0.27
|
A
|
1.85
|
0.15
|
2.00
|
-0.20
|
F
|
0.85
|
0.15
|
1.00
|
-0.20
|
I
|
1.85
|
0.15
|
2.00
|
-0.10
|
O1
|
-
|
-
|
1.00
|
-0.15
|
O2
|
-
|
-
|
0.95
|
-0.15
|
O3
|
-
|
-
|
0.90
|
-0.15
|
PA
|
1.85
|
0.15
|
2.00
|
-0.15
|
PF
|
0.85
|
0.15
|
1.00
|
-0.15
|
1. Applies to the initial C$200,000 to C$2.5 million invested in the fund.
Series Consolidations
With the fee reductions above and the consolidated series below, investors will have access to the lowest fee available in the respective series, while finding it easier to navigate the platform.
As detailed in the table below, the series for the following funds will be consolidated on a tax-deferred basis into the corresponding series as of the close of business on May 6, 2022. Prior to that, the series being consolidated will be closed to new investments as of the close of business on May 5, 2022.
|
Fund Name
|
Series
|
Consulting
|
Franklin Bissett Canadian Dividend Fund
|
PA
|
A
|
PF
|
F
|
PT
|
T
|
Franklin Bissett Dividend Income Fund
|
PA
|
A
|
PF
|
F
|
PT
|
T
|
Franklin High Income Fund
|
I / PA
|
A
|
PF
|
F
|
Franklin U.S. Monthly Income Fund
|
A
|
PA
|
A-Hedged
|
PA-Hedged
|
F
|
PF
|
F-Hedged
|
PF-Hedged
|
FT
|
PFT
|
T
|
PT
|
T-Hedged
|
PT-Hedged
|
T-USD
|
PT-USD
|
Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund
|
PA
|
A
|
PF
|
F
|
Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund
|
PA
|
A
|
PA-Hedged
|
A-Hedged
|
PF
|
F
|
PF-Hedged
|
F-Hedged
|
PT
|
T
|
PT-Hedged
|
T-Hedged
|
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
|
I / PA
|
A
|
PF
|
F
Series Redesignations
Series redesignations for certain funds will take effect as of the close of business on the dates noted in the table below.
|
Fund Name
|
Series
|
Redesignated
|
Effective
|
Franklin Bissett Dividend Income Fund
|
PFT
|
FT
|
May 6
|
Franklin U.S. Monthly Income Fund
|
PA
|
A
|
May 9
|
PA-Hedged
|
A-Hedged
|
May 9
|
PF
|
F
|
May 9
|
PF-Hedged
|
F-Hedged
|
May 9
|
PFT
|
FT
|
May 9
|
PT
|
T
|
May 9
|
PT-Hedged
|
T-Hedged
|
May 9
|
PT-USD
|
T-USD
|
May 9
|
Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund
|
PFT
|
FT
|
May 6
Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.
SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.
For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]
