TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced combined fee reductions, series consolidations and series redesignations for certain funds.

"As a continuation of our pricing reforms announced in January 2022, we are offering further pricing reductions on a number of our domestic and global funds," said Duane Green, president and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. "We are focused on making it easier to do business with us by streamlining our platform and offering competitive fees for our high-quality investment solutions."

Fee Reductions

Detailed in the table below, the following combined fee reductions will be implemented for the series of each fund on March 1, 2022, except for series FT-Hedged of Franklin U.S. Monthly Income Fund, which will be implemented on May 6, 2022.

Series Consolidations

With the fee reductions above and the consolidated series below, investors will have access to the lowest fee available in the respective series, while finding it easier to navigate the platform.

As detailed in the table below, the series for the following funds will be consolidated on a tax-deferred basis into the corresponding series as of the close of business on May 6, 2022. Prior to that, the series being consolidated will be closed to new investments as of the close of business on May 5, 2022.

Fund Name Series

To Be

Consolidated Consulting

Series Franklin Bissett Canadian Dividend Fund PA A PF F PT T Franklin Bissett Dividend Income Fund PA A PF F PT T Franklin High Income Fund I / PA A PF F Franklin U.S. Monthly Income Fund A PA A-Hedged PA-Hedged F PF F-Hedged PF-Hedged FT PFT T PT T-Hedged PT-Hedged T-USD PT-USD Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund PA A PF F Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund PA A PA-Hedged A-Hedged PF F PF-Hedged F-Hedged PT T PT-Hedged T-Hedged Templeton Emerging Markets Fund I / PA A PF F

Series Redesignations

Series redesignations for certain funds will take effect as of the close of business on the dates noted in the table below.

Fund Name Series

To Be

Redesignated Redesignated

Series Effective

Date in 2022 Franklin Bissett Dividend Income Fund PFT FT May 6 Franklin U.S. Monthly Income Fund PA A May 9 PA-Hedged A-Hedged May 9 PF F May 9 PF-Hedged F-Hedged May 9 PFT FT May 9 PT T May 9 PT-Hedged T-Hedged May 9 PT-USD T-USD May 9 Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund PFT FT May 6

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

