TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced a fee reduction for Franklin Quotential Growth Portfolio. Additionally, risk rating changes for certain mutual funds and ETFs were announced.

Fee Reduction



Effective July 1, 2023, the management & administration fee for the first tier of series O units of Franklin Quotential Growth Portfolio will be reduced as detailed in the table below.

Series Total Management &

Administration Fee % Fee Reduction

% O1 0.85 -0.05 O2 0.80 n/a O3 0.70 n/a

1 Applies to the first C$2.5 million invested in the fund. 2 Applies to the next C$2.5 million invested in the fund. 3 Applies to any amount in excess of C$5 million in the fund.



Risk Rating Changes for Certain Funds and ETFs

The risk rating changes below that will take effect today, May 17, 2023, will be reflected in the renewed prospectus for each mutual fund and ETF.

These changes are a result of the firm's annual renewal process and not the result of any alterations to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Fund and ETF Name Current

Risk Rating New

Risk Rating Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund Low to Medium Medium Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Balanced Fund Low Low to Medium Franklin Innovation Fund Medium Medium to High Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF Low to Medium Medium Franklin Quotential Balanced Income Portfolio Low Low to Medium Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Low to Medium Medium Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund Medium Medium to High FT Balanced Income Private Wealth Pool Low Low to Medium Templeton Global Bond Fund Low Low to Medium Templeton Growth Fund Low to Medium Medium



Investment Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each mutual fund or ETF is based on the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) Investment Risk Classification Methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each mutual fund or ETF can be found in the mutual funds' simplified prospectus or the ETFs' prospectus. The methodology is also available by contacting Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

In accordance with the standardized Investment Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, Franklin Templeton Canada reviews risk ratings annually, at a minimum, as well as when a mutual fund or ETF undergoes a material change.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

