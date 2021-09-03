Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions and Fee Changes for Certain Funds Français

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 14, 2021, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 21, 2021.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO

Active

0.039747

Monthly

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.102795

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF 

FLBA

Active

0.136330

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.169798

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF

FLCI

Active

0.055000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF

FLCP

Active

0.040000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA

Active

0.040694

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF

FLGD

Smart Beta

0.050000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF

FLRM

Active

0.148027

Quarterly

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF

FLSD

Active

0.030000

Monthly

Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLUI

Active

0.069176

Monthly

Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.137542

Quarterly

Fee Changes

As detailed in the table below, fee changes for the institutional series* of certain funds will take effect on the dates noted: 

Fund Name

Tier

Current
%

New
%

Effective
Date in
2021

Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund                                              

1**

0.45

0.35

Sept. 17

Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund                                                      

2***

0.35

0.30

Sept. 17

Franklin ClearBridge U.S. Sustainability Leaders Fund                         

3****

0.60

0.65

Dec. 1

Franklin Innovation Fund                                                                       

3****

0.70

0.75

Dec. 1

Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund                                                      

3****

0.65

0.75

Dec. 1

* As defined in the funds' simplified prospectuses.
** Applies to the first C$2.5 million invested in the fund.
*** Applies to the next C$2.5 million invested in the fund.
**** Applies to any amount in excess of C$5 million invested in the fund.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated. 

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

