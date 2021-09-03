TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 14, 2021, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 21, 2021.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF FBGO Active 0.039747 Monthly Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.102795 Quarterly Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF FLBA Active 0.136330 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.169798 Quarterly Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF FLCI Active 0.055000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF FLCP Active 0.040000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLGA Active 0.040694 Monthly Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.050000 Monthly Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF FLRM Active 0.148027 Quarterly Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF FLSD Active 0.030000 Monthly Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI Active 0.069176 Monthly Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.137542 Quarterly

Fee Changes

As detailed in the table below, fee changes for the institutional series* of certain funds will take effect on the dates noted:

Fund Name Tier Current

% New

% Effective

Date in

2021 Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund 1** 0.45 0.35 Sept. 17 Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund 2*** 0.35 0.30 Sept. 17 Franklin ClearBridge U.S. Sustainability Leaders Fund 3**** 0.60 0.65 Dec. 1 Franklin Innovation Fund 3**** 0.70 0.75 Dec. 1 Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund 3**** 0.65 0.75 Dec. 1



* As defined in the funds' simplified prospectuses.

** Applies to the first C$2.5 million invested in the fund.

*** Applies to the next C$2.5 million invested in the fund.

**** Applies to any amount in excess of C$5 million invested in the fund.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

