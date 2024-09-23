Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions Français

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 27, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 8, 2024.


Fund Name




Ticker  




Type 


Cash
Distribution
Per Unit

($)

 

 

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO  

Active  

0.172525

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series   

FCII  

Active  

0.054201

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV  

Active  

0.073636

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS  

Active  

0.060028

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI  

Active  

0.072680

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP 

Active  

0.065882

Monthly

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA 

Active  

0.032851

Monthly

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta  

0.066777

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD 

Active  

0.055571

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

 FLVC  

Smart Beta  

0.086054

Monthly

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

 FLVI  

Smart Beta  

0.014551

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU 

Smart Beta  

0.122228

Monthly

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FWCP  

Active  

0.066296

Monthly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

