TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced estimated cash distributions for Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF (FLDM), Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF (FLGD) and Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF series (FWCP).

FLDM, FLGD and FWCP will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at market close on or around November 29, 2024, and will be terminated at the close of business on or around December 4, 2024. The ETF terminations were previously announced on September 25, 2024.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 5, 2024. These distributions are estimates only as of November 21, 2024. If there are any changes to these distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 5, 2024.

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.551748 Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta - Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF series FWCP Active -

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Investors should carefully consider a mutual fund and ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and fund/ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and fund/ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and mutual fund and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]