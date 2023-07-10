TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the completion of certain fund mergers.

At the close of business on July 7, 2023, units of each fund identified as a terminating fund in the following table were exchanged for units of the corresponding continuing fund on a taxable basis and were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Today, July 10, 2023, the units of each corresponding continuing fund were listed substitutionally on the TSX, under the same ticker.

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Ticker Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund FLCI Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund FLCP Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund FLSD Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund FBGO Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund FCII Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund FCSI Franklin Global Growth Active ETF Franklin Global Growth Fund FGGE Franklin Innovation Active ETF Franklin Innovation Fund FINO Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund FWCP

In each merger, substantially all of the assets of the terminating fund were transferred to the continuing fund (after reserving sufficient assets to satisfy the estimated liabilities, if any, of the terminating fund as of the merger date) in exchange for a number of units of the continuing fund equal to the number of units of the terminating fund then outstanding.

Final Distributions

On July 7, 2023, unitholders of record of the terminating funds received the final notional distributions (in Canadian dollars) shown in the following table.

Terminating Fund Ticker Final Notional Distribution Per Unit ($) Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF FLCI 0.103602 Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF FLCP 0.007702 Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF FLSD 0.056131 Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF FBGO 0.052916 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF FCII 0.052207 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF FCSI 0.000000 Franklin Global Growth Active ETF FGGE 0.000000 Franklin Innovation Active ETF FINO 0.000000 Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF FWCP 0.048885

The notional reinvested distributions were not paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the particular terminating fund immediately prior to the merger. The additional units were immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, the number of units outstanding and the net asset value of each terminating fund did not change as a result of the reinvested distribution.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

