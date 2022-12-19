TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the completion of the merger of Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLUI) into Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF (FWCP).

On December 16, 2022, units of FLUI were exchanged for units of FWCP on a taxable basis at the exchange ratio stated below:

ETF Name Ticker Exchange

Ratio Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP 1.049822

The number of units of FWCP received by a unitholder of FLUI was determined by multiplying the number of units of FLUI held by that unitholder by the exchange ratio (which equaled the NAV per unit of FLUI on December 16, 2022, divided by the NAV per unit of FWCP on December 16, 2022) and rounding the result to the nearest whole number.

At the close of business on December 16, 2022, FLUI was delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Final Distributions

On December 16, 2022, unitholders of record of both the terminating ETF and the continuing ETF, received the final notional distribution (in Canadian dollars) as stated below:

ETF Name Ticker Final Notional

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI 0.121954 Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP 0.100016

The notional reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the reinvested distribution.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

