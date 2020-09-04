– Also, key dates announced for wind up of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF –

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the September 2020 cash distributions for certain Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs and key dates for the termination of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLSL).

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 15, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 22, 2020.

Wind Up of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF

As previously announced on July 10, 2020, Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLSL) will be terminated on or around September 17, 2020.

Key dates for the termination include:

September 14, 2020 : The final day FLSL will be traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX); the ETF listing will be removed at market close





will sell and convert FLSL's portfolio to cash, and the remaining assets—after paying or providing for the ETF's liabilities and obligations—will be distributed to the ETF's unitholders on a pro rata basis September 18, 2020 : Unitholders who do not sell or redeem their units before the close of business on September 14, 2020 , will receive cash representing their proportionate share of FLSL's assets. Any final distribution declared on the units of FLSL will be paid with the redemption proceeds on or around September 18, 2020 .

Franklin LibertyShares, Franklin Templeton's global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. Franklin LibertyShares' passive ETFs are market cap-weighted and benchmarked to country or regional indices from FTSE Russell. For more information on Franklin LibertyShares ETFs, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses and other factors. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

