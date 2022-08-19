Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Approval of New Investment Objectives for Certain Funds

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that investors have approved the new sustainable investment objectives for certain ETFs and funds at special meetings held today, August 19, 2022.

Effective on or around September 16, 2022, the ETFs and funds listed below will adopt new investment objectives that better reflect their commitment to sustainable investing.

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Fund – new investment objective: The fund seeks to maximize total return by investing primarily in debt instruments of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach. The fund may invest in these debt instruments directly, or indirectly by investing in units of Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged).





Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLGA) – new investment objective: The ETF seeks to maximize, consistent with prudent investment management, total return by investing primarily in debt instruments of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach.





Franklin Innovation Fund – new investment objective: The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of issuers with maintainable innovation-driven growth prospects while following a sustainable investment approach.





Franklin Innovation Active ETF (FINO) – new investment objective: The ETF seeks to provide capital appreciation through exposure to equity securities of issuers with maintainable innovation-driven growth prospects while following a sustainable investment approach, by investing directly in such securities and/or in units of Franklin Innovation Fund (or its successor fund).





Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund – new investment objective: The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers that demonstrate accelerating growth, increasing profitability, or above-average growth or growth potential compared to the overall economy while following a sustainable investment approach.





Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – new investment objective: The fund seeks to maximize total return by investing primarily in investment grade debt instruments of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach.





Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF (FWCP) – new investment objective: The ETF seeks to maximize total return through exposure to investment grade debt instruments of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach, by investing directly in such instruments and/or in units of Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund (or its successor fund).





Templeton Emerging Markets Fund – new investment objective: The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equities of issuers in emerging markets while following a sustainable investment approach.





– new investment objective: The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equities of issuers in emerging markets while following a sustainable investment approach. Templeton Global Balanced Fund – new investment objective: The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in debt instruments and equity securities of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach. In addition, the fund's name will change to Templeton Sustainable Global Balanced Fund on September 16, 2022 .

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]